Why Are There Hundreds Of Yellow Caterpillars Crawling Across Arizona?

By Ginny Reese

August 25, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Whether you think they're cute or creepy, there's no denying that there are tons of yellow caterpillars crawling across Arizona right now. AZ Family reported that the critters have been crossing roads, crawling into pools, and even entering homes.

Butterfly Wonderland Entomologist Derek Kellog said, "They're not really having any method to their madness there. They're just trying to get from point A to point B."

According to Kellog, the caterpillars are just coming down from the mountains to the Valley to hibernate before monsoon season ends. He said, "They'll migrate into Phoenix, where they'll then head onto people's backyards. Sometimes there will be groups of them that go across streets."

But don't worry, they aren't dangerous. They won't chew through clothes or food, and they aren't trying to get inside your homes. Kellog said, "They don't really want to be in your house at all. If they do end up in your house, just send them right back outside. You'll be happier, they'll be happier. They're not going to try and come back in at that point."

Kellog says that the caterpillars will disappear underground in a few weeks. They'll eventually turn into white lion sphinx moths.

