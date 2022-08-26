$25,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Texas. Are You A Winner?

One lucky Texas resident could be $25,000 richer! All they need to do is claim their lottery ticket.

Wednesday (August 24) night's Cash Five drawing gave way to a $25,000 winner, according to KDAF. The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five winning numbers (1-13-16-25-32).

It was sold at Pic N Pac Drive Inn Grocery on South Alton Boulevard in Alton. The claimant has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the ticket.

In total, there were about 23,000 winners across Texas who won at least $2.

In more Texas lottery news, another $25,000 winning lottery ticket was sold in Dallas from Monday (August 22) night's Cash Five drawing.

Furthermore, a $12,072 winning ticket was sold somewhere in Texas from the August 20 Lotto Texas drawing. The winning ticket matched five of six winning numbers (2-13-20-33-42-45). The Lotto Texas jackpot will keep rolling. The estimated jackpot is now $12.25 million.

Two more winning tickets still haven't been claimed yet. A $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Texas. Earlier this week, a Mission and Groves resident each claimed $1 million lottery prizes.