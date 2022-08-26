5-Year-Old Texas Child Found Dead Inside Car Outside Of School

A 5-year-old boy was found dead in a car outside an elementary school in Texas.

Police responded to a call around 4 p.m. Thursday (August 25) about an unresponsive child inside a car outside Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary School in Mission, according to MySanAntonio. It was later revealed the student was related to a school staff member.

The child was taken to the nurse's station but lifesaving measures were unsuccessful.

La Joya ISD Superintendent Gisela Saenz issued the following statement:

It is with great sadness to inform our community of the isolated incident on the passing of one of our students. I ask the community to keep the family, our students and our staff at Americo Paredes Elementary in their thoughts and their prayers as they navigate through this tragic event.

The case is still under investigation.