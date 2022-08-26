8-Year-Old Pennsylvania Boy Finds 22-Million-Year-Old Shark Tooth

By Taylor Linzinmeir

August 26, 2022

Large Megalodon Shark Tooth.
Photo: Getty Images

A Pennsylvania boy recently made a fascinating discovery while vacationing with his family, according to WLWT News.

8-year-old Riley Gracely and his family were on their annual visit to Palmetto Fossil Excursions in South Carolina when he unearthed a prehistoric fossil in pristine condition. He spotted a fossilized shark tooth stuck in a pile of dirt. "I just looked on top and it was just laying down," Riley Gracely said. "As soon as I see it and I really like it, I'm, like, 'I'm not going to wait until everybody comes around,' so I pick it up and walk away with it."

The tooth, which is almost five inches long, likely dates back more than 22-million years and is worth a couple thousand dollars. "This particular species, I think it predates the megalodon. It's called an angustidens," his father Justin Gracely said.

Riley's family has collected hundreds of shark teeth over the years, and this year the young boy was determined to find his own. "When this year came along, he's thinking, 'OK, it's my turn. I've got to get something this time,'" his father, Justin Gracely said.

"I want to go back to find more big teeth so I can add them to my collection," Riley said.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.