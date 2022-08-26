Bill Nye The Science Guy Gushes Over Meeting Taylor Swift: 'She's All That'

Bill Nye is reminiscing about the time he met Taylor Swift. During an interview with E! News' Daily Pop, the TV host opened up about meeting the superstar during her 2018 Reputation Tour, or as he jokingly said, "she got to meet me."

"I went to her concert, and they found me—people found me in the Twitter zone," he said. "We went backstage, and we were there for a minute, and she took a picture." Nye went on to say that Swift was "lovely" to him. "She's all that, as the kids say. People, that woman is quite a musician. Do not fool around, man. She's major league."

The beloved science tv host is now back on screens with his new Peacock series The End Is Nye, which premiered on August 25th. As for Taylor Swift, it was just announced that she will be the subject matter of a college course.

Students at the University of Texas at Austin will be able to dive into the artist's discography to study her lyricism and songwriting skills. The course is being taught to undergraduates in the Liberal Arts Honors program by English professor Elizabeth Scala. It's fitting as Swift just received a major honor for her contribution to songwriting.

The Grammy winner is set to be named the "Songwriter-Artist of the Decade" by the Nashville Songwriters Association International. Swift is one of the two "Decade Honorees" in addition to country songwriter Ashley Gorley. However, it's currently unclear if she will be present at the Nashville ceremony to be recognized with the honor. The pop star has taken home NSAI's "Songwriter-Artist of the Year" seven times between 2007 and 2015 and has attended the annual gala until 2013.