Can You Guess South Carolina's Favorite Cheese?

Swiss, gouda, pepperjack, cheddar, American. Cheese comes in all shapes, sizes and flavors from all over the world, but if you ask a cheese-lover which they enjoy the most, they likely have their top favorite.

Zippia used Google Trends to evaluate the popularity of 20 popular cheese varieties and determine which is the favorite for each state by how often residents searched for it. If a state had two kinds of cheese at the top of the list, the one with the highest search volume was chosen as for Number 1 spot.

The overall favorite type of cheese for the United States is queso blanco, earning the top spot for eight different states, followed by cream cheese which was the top spot for six states.

So what is South Carolina's favorite kind of cheese?

Cream Cheese

According to the list, people in South Carolina searched for cream cheese above all others. The versatile soft cheese can be used from anything from creating deliciously creamy sauces to silky smooth cheesecakes. In addition to South Carolina, five other states also claim cream cheese as a favorite: Alabama, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico and Tennessee.

Check out the full report on Zippia to see the favorite cheese for each state, and to see how each compares with the rest of the country.