Castle With Dungeon For Sale In Michigan For $2.5 Million

By Taylor Linzinmeir

August 26, 2022

Castle Close-up
Photo: Getty Images

Tired of living in a regular home without a moat and drawbridge? You're in luck. A real-life castle is currently on the market in Michigan for $2.5 million — Which is actually a steal, considering it reportedly cost more than $10 million to build.

The castle, located at 2009 Victoria HI, Rochester, boasts 6,106 square-feet and features five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Here's what its Zillow listing has to say about the unique home:

King's & Queens, are you looking to live an extraordinary life of adventure free from peasants? Say less! This Medieval castle on 6+ acres surrounded by a wrought iron fence and two gated towers is the perfect private palace. The frame is built with 60 tons of steel and construction took over 6 years utilizing artisans from all over the world. The castle is 60 feet tall, or taller than a 4 story building. It features a moat, waterfall, drawbridge, portcullis, 26 rooms, elevator, 5 fireplaces, 6 new furnaces, 6 new A/C units, secret rooms, hidden doors, hidden passageways, hidden staircase, wine cellar, Tudor style pub, and a few more surprises... The castle cost more than $10M to build and has a laundry list of recent upgrades including 6 new high efficiency furnaces+air conditioners, new humidifiers, new boiler, water storage tank, the elevator was serviced and certified in 2022, $100K in window/door upgrades, and about $20k in electrical updates.

Check out some photos of the home below!

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.