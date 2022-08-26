Former Columbus-Area School Superintendent Accused Of Kidnapping

A former Columbus-area school superintendent is currently in custody and being held on kidnapping charges in West Virginia, according to NBC 4 News.

William J. Morrison III was arrested yesterday (August 25) and charged with kidnapping. The arrest took place a day after Huntington police asked for the public's help in identifying a person who lured two children into his vehicle. According to police, the incident happened Wednesday afternoon.

Morrison is accused of puling up to a 9-year-old boy and a 12-year old girl in his car. He allegedly offered the two $20 to babysit a child for him, and then drove several blocks before stopping and telling the boy to get out of the car and inspect a tire. Once the young boy got out of the car, he drove off with the girl. According to NBC 4 News, the girl demanded to be let out of the vehicle, but Morrison ignored her. She eventually opened the door and got out of the car a few blocks away. Thankfully, neither of the two children reported being injured in the incident.

Morrison was formerly the superintendent of Hamilton Local Schools. He was placed on administrative leave in 2017 after a drug arrest.