Los Angeles Neighborhood Protests 'Fast & Furious' Filming

Residents of Angelino Heights plan to protest the filming of "Fast X" the tenth "Fast & Furious" movie on Friday at 10 a.m and 5:00 p.m in Marion Park off of Bellevue Avenue. According to KTLA, those opposed to the movie being filmed in the historic neighborhood are afraid that it will promote the continuance of street take overs throughout the city and "glorify illegal street racing."

Though the existence of the franchise brings fans into the neighborhood, residents say that some treat the films as blueprints for how to drive and it puts them in danger. KTLA mentioned that those living in the area notice people doing burnouts and doughnuts on the streets as depicted in the movies. Organizations involved in the protest said that they don't think their efforts will halt filming entirely, but they will do their best to take a stand against the tolerance of street racing throughout the community.

“This is an illegal activity, and unfortunately Angelino Heights is ground zero for this activity,” Streets Are For Everyone organization member Damian Kevitt shared with KTLA, “I don’t think we’re going to stop the filming of it, but the city itself needs to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on street racing and sideshows and they need to actually take care of this community.”

The filming is scheduled to take place on Friday and Saturday.