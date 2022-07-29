Offset Reveals New Details About Upcoming Solo Album

The album is also going to have some unexpected features he's excited about like "a r&b female going crazy" as well as production from Southside and Metro Boomin. He also reveals that a song with Burna Boy is in the works. When it comes to his wife Cardi B, Offset alluded to the possibility of the "Hot Sh*t" rapper appearing on the album.



"You know how we coming," Offset replied.



The rollout for the album will begin in August with his upcoming collaboration with Moneybagg Yo, which he revealed earlier this week. Offset confirmed the single was on the way during his discussion with fans. Don't expect it to be a continuation of his first LP Father Of 4 either. He also emphasized that he changed the title of his upcoming album.



Check out all of Offset's responses from his Q&A below.