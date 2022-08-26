Thieves Make Off With 6-Foot Rooster Statue From Texas Business: VIDEO

Two men were caught on camera allegedly stealing a 6-foot garden decoration from a local business.

It all went down at hair salon Mikes Hare Styles, located off Blanco Road near La Manda Boulevard in San Antonio a couple of days ago, according to KENS 5. Salon owner Angel Torres is at a "loss of words" after the incident.

"It probably even more hurt that it happened in my neighborhood," he said.

Surveillance footage shows two men backing up a truck near the business and approaching the huge rooster. "He is kind of wiggling it. Wiggling it out. Another guy comes and helps him. He wiggles it. You can see that is where it was thrown on the flowers," Torres said.

Torres said the alleged theft happened the same day he was offering free hair cuts at a local church.

"They were just really nonchalant in the video. They weren't rushed. They weren't trying to hurry and get out of here. They were taking their time. Taking care of the rooster, I guess," he said.

This is the second animalistic garden decor to be stolen off Torres' property. Two months ago, a 4-foot chicken was taken.

Check out the video below: