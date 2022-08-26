This Is Alabama's Signature Cheap Food

Fried Chicken, being credited as Alabama's signature cheap dish, according to Cheapism.com.

The website included the entree as Alabamas's top choice as part of its list of every state's signature dish.

"Forget Kentucky; Alabama lays claim to some of the finest fried chicken in the nation," Cheapism.com wrote. "The Chicken Shack and Martin's Restaurant are both known for their traditional takes on this Southern classic. Little Donkey in Birmingham and Montgomery, offers a more upscale version that's a hit with foodies and critics."

Cheapism's full list of the signature cheap eats from every state is listed below: