This Is Alabama's Signature Cheap Food
By Jason Hall
August 26, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Fried Chicken, being credited as Alabama's signature cheap dish, according to Cheapism.com.
The website included the entree as Alabamas's top choice as part of its list of every state's signature dish.
"Forget Kentucky; Alabama lays claim to some of the finest fried chicken in the nation," Cheapism.com wrote. "The Chicken Shack and Martin's Restaurant are both known for their traditional takes on this Southern classic. Little Donkey in Birmingham and Montgomery, offers a more upscale version that's a hit with foodies and critics."
Cheapism's full list of the signature cheap eats from every state is listed below:
- Alabama- Fried Chicken
- Alaska- Reindeer
- Arizona- Prickly Pear
- Arkansas- Fried Pickles
- California- Tacos and Burritos
- Colorado- Doughnuts and Rocky Mountain Oysters
- Connecticut- Hot Dogs and Neapolitan Pizza
- Delaware- Scrapple
- District of Columbia- Hal-Smoke
- Florida- Key Lime Pie
- Georgia- Peach Cobbler
- Hawaii- Kulolo and Shave Ice
- Idaho- Potatoes
- Illinois- Popcorn and Deep-Dish Pizza
- Indiana- Hoosier Pie
- Iowa- State Fair Fare
- Kansas- Burgers
- Kentucky- Hot Brown
- Louisiana- Po'Boys
- Maine- Lobster
- Maryland- Berger Cookies
- Massachusetts- Clam Chowder
- Michigan- Coney Dog
- Minnesota- Lutefisk
- Mississippi- Cheese Straws
- Missouri- Barbecue and Toasted Ravioli
- Montana- Bison
- Nebraska- Reuben Sandwich
- Nevada- Shrimp Cocktail
- New Hampshire- Cider Doughnuts
- New Jersey- Saltwater Taffy
- New Mexico- Biscochito
- New York- Pizza and Bagels
- North Carolina- Pulled Pork
- North Dakota- Chippers
- Ohio- Chili and Buckeyes
- Oklahoma- Onion Burgers and Fried Anything
- Oregon- Marionberry Pie
- Pennsylvania- Cheesesteak
- Rhode Island- Pizza Strips
- South Carolina- Shrimp and Grits
- South Dakota- Chislic
- Tennessee- Hot Chicken
- Texas- Breakfast Tacos and Pecan Pie
- Utah- Scones
- Vermont- Maple Syrup
- Virginia- Pimento Cheese
- Washington- Coffee
- West Virginia- Pepperoni Rolls
- Wisconsin- Cheese Curds
- Wyoming- Chicken Fried Steak