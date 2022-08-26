This Restaurant Serves The Best Chili In Ohio

As the weather begins to shift, so does the desire for warm food and drink. Consumers start switching from cold brew coffee to pumpkin lattes and warm apple cider in excitement for the impending season. But what are the popular seasonal foods that people look forward to the most?

Fall is just around the corner and few things warm the heart and stomach quite like a hearty bowl of chili. Chili is typically a seasonal staple, but many restaurants serve it year round. The popular dish is served differently depending on the restaurant that makes it, and the region that the restaurant is located in. Southern restaurants popularly serve classic beef chili with a side of cornbread, while other regions serve the dish with cheese, sour cream, and corn with a side of crackers. A few places might even have a vegan and vegetarian option available.

According to Lovefood, the best place to order a bowl of chili in all of Ohio is at Camp Washington Chili in Cincinnati. Lovefood recommended ordering the 5-way chili.

Here is what Lovefood had to say about the best bowl of chili in the entire state:

"When 'chili' is right there in the joint's name, you know the offerings will probably be great – and Camp Washington has delivered "over 75 years of chili goodness". The spot delights punters, or "chili-heads", with its top-secret recipe. Go all out and order the 5-way: the moreish chili is piled up on spaghetti and beans, and finished with lashings of onions and cheese."