As the weather begins to shift, so does the desire for warm food and drink. Consumers start switching from cold brew coffee to pumpkin lattes and warm apple cider in excitement for the impending season. But what are the popular seasonal foods that people look forward to the most?

Fall is just around the corner and few things warm the heart and stomach quite like a hearty bowl of chili. Chili is typically a seasonal staple, but many restaurants serve it year round. The popular dish is served differently depending on the restaurant that makes it, and the region that the restaurant is located in. Southern restaurants popularly serve classic beef chili with a side of cornbread, while other regions serve the dish with cheese, sour cream, and corn with a side of crackers. A few places might even have a vegan and vegetarian option available.

According to Lovefood, the best place to order a bowl of chili in all of Wisconsin is at Real Chili in Milwaukee. Lovefood recommended ordering the standard bowl of chili that is served.

Here is what Lovefood had to say about the best bowl of chili in the entire state:

"This Milwaukee hot spot is entirely focused on delicious chili, which it has been dishing up since 1931. The recipe for the slow-simmered chili is top-secret and sees a bowl of heavily-spiced meat topped with cheese and sour cream. You can order it layered over beans or spaghetti, or heaped onto nachos or a hot dog."