Nothing says breakfast and brunch quite like a plate of delicious french toast. If offered in a large quantity, french toast can serve as an entire meal. Sometimes restaurants will serve this staple item as a side with coffee, eggs, bacon, hash browns, sausages and more! Those looking to order french toast can typically customize what goes on top of it. Some customers prefer to top their french toast with fruit and powdered sugar while others use maple syrup. This dish is can be served as french toast sticks or whole pieces of toast. You might be able to find this item on the menu at a restaurant, or pre-made and steaming to perfection among a buffet of other popular breakfast options.

According to Eat This Not That, the best place to order french toast in all of Michigan is at The Hudson Cafe in Detroit. Eat This Not That recommended ordering the S'mores french toast with Nutella.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best place to order french toast in the entire state:

"The Hudson Cafe has a French toast for everyone, but the S'more French Toast is the most nostalgic and comforting option. It's also made with so much chocolate that you don't need to eat anything else all day! The bread is coated with graham crackers and then stuffed with marshmallow fluff and Nutella. It's served with chocolate chips and a chocolate glaze on top."