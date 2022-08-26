This Restaurant Serves The Best French Toast In Wisconsin

Nothing says breakfast and brunch quite like a plate of delicious french toast. If offered in a large quantity, french toast can serve as an entire meal. Sometimes restaurants will serve this staple item as a side with coffee, eggs, bacon, hash browns, sausages and more! Those looking to order french toast can typically customize what goes on top of it. Some customers prefer to top their french toast with fruit and powdered sugar while others use maple syrup. This dish is can be served as french toast sticks or whole pieces of toast. You might be able to find this item on the menu at a restaurant, or pre-made and steaming to perfection among a buffet of other popular breakfast options.

According to Eat This Not That, the best place to order french toast in all of Wisconsin is at White Gull Inn at Fish Creek. Eat This Not That recommended ordering the Door County cherry stuffed french toast.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best place to order french toast in the entire state:

"The White Gull Inn has a couple of French toasts to choose from, but it boasts that the Door County Cherry Stuffed French Toast was named a favorite by Good Morning America, and we can't argue with that. The dish is stuffed with local cream cheese and cherries and served with locally made syrup."