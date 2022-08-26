WATCH: Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Goes Off On Phillies Fans

The Reds vs. the Phillies game at Citizens Bank Ballpark got heated yesterday (August 25) when a Cincinnati outfielder cussed out some fans, according to TMZ Sports.

Reds outfielder Jake Fraley apparently had enough of Phillies fans chirping during the game and decided to give them a piece of his mind. A video of the incident shows Fraley and a man, who was wearing a navy blue shirt that read "Philadelphia Fire Department," yelling at each other from across the athletic fencing.

Eventually, 27-year-old Fraley told the man he didn't want a problem with him. He then turned to the group of people in the seats and told them to "Shut the f***k up" before he walked away from the situation. Fans kept telling Fraley he was yelling at the wrong guy, and the man in the navy blue shirt repeatedly said, "It wasn't me!" Check out a fan-recorded video of the incident, which was uploaded to Twitter, below.

Luckily, the situation didn't escalate to anything more than the exchanging of a few cuss words. All in all, the Phillies fans came out on top. The Philadelphia Phillies closed out a four-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds with a 4-0 victory.