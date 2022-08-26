Watch Coldplay's Chris Martin Design A Fan Tattoo While Singing 'Fix You'

By Katrina Nattress

August 26, 2022

Coldplay Perform At Hampden Park
Photo: Getty Images Europe

Coldplay's six-night stint at London's Wembley Stadium was full of memorable moments, but nothing really compares to one fan's personal story. Mattie Jolley stood in the front of the crowd with a sign that read "Chris [Martin] design my tattoo please." As he recalled to Lad Bible, the frontman had been making eye contact with him throughout the show, and before performing "Fix You" gestured to him to get out a piece of paper and pen. Then, during the song, he jumped into the crowd and drew “a really cool love heart, which has a cool-looking infinity sign around it” for Jolley, all without missing a note.

“As soon as it happened, I burst into tears realising what had just happened and I was more in shock,” Jolley said of the interaction. “He picked me out of an 80,000-strong crowd to make my night even better. He didn’t have to do it and I am so grateful he did.”

See it go down below.

"Fix You" was a popular song during the residency. Mick Jagger was in attendance during the final show, and shared footage of himself singing along to the X&Y track. "Had a great time watching Coldplay last night A real busman’s holiday !" The Rolling Stones singer captioned the joyous video.

Coldplay
