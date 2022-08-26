Watch Coldplay's Chris Martin Design A Fan Tattoo While Singing 'Fix You'

Coldplay's six-night stint at London's Wembley Stadium was full of memorable moments, but nothing really compares to one fan's personal story. Mattie Jolley stood in the front of the crowd with a sign that read "Chris [Martin] design my tattoo please." As he recalled to Lad Bible, the frontman had been making eye contact with him throughout the show, and before performing "Fix You" gestured to him to get out a piece of paper and pen. Then, during the song, he jumped into the crowd and drew “a really cool love heart, which has a cool-looking infinity sign around it” for Jolley, all without missing a note.

“As soon as it happened, I burst into tears realising what had just happened and I was more in shock,” Jolley said of the interaction. “He picked me out of an 80,000-strong crowd to make my night even better. He didn’t have to do it and I am so grateful he did.”

See it go down below.