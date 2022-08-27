Did You Know This Iconic Jonas Brothers Song Is Actually A Cover?

The Jonas Brothers have been trending for quite some time on Twitter this weekend. And the reason why might shock you.

A tweet from Thursday (August 25) went viral. "In your opinion what song cover completely overshadowed the original version?"

One response to the tweet went even more viral. "This song," one Twitter user said, attaching the iconic Jonas Brothers music video for "Year 3000."

Did you know "Year 3000" is actually a cover? Don't worry. Thousands of Twitter users were confused and shocked and appalled at the revelation.

"I’ll be honest, up until a year ago I thought Year 3000 was a Jonas Brothers song lol I’m 24," one user said.

"I’m 24 and just found out today 😂😂," said another.