Did You Know This Iconic Jonas Brothers Song Is Actually A Cover?
By Dani Medina
August 27, 2022
The Jonas Brothers have been trending for quite some time on Twitter this weekend. And the reason why might shock you.
A tweet from Thursday (August 25) went viral. "In your opinion what song cover completely overshadowed the original version?"
One response to the tweet went even more viral. "This song," one Twitter user said, attaching the iconic Jonas Brothers music video for "Year 3000."
Did you know "Year 3000" is actually a cover? Don't worry. Thousands of Twitter users were confused and shocked and appalled at the revelation.
"I’ll be honest, up until a year ago I thought Year 3000 was a Jonas Brothers song lol I’m 24," one user said.
"I’m 24 and just found out today 😂😂," said another.
this song pic.twitter.com/slupZ7JvHb https://t.co/e3gZgn0zRW— 𝐤𝐚𝐫 ♎︎ | 🇲🇽 (@ncvace) August 26, 2022
"Year 3000" was released by English pop punk band Busted in 2002. The JoBros released its cover four years later.
There's no bad blood between the two bands, however. In 2019, Busted and the Jonas Brothers joined forces on stage to perform the song together for the first time.
When asked about the cover in a previous interview, Busted member said, "Dude, they paid my mortgage for four years, I'm stoked to bits. Thank you very much Jonas Brothers."