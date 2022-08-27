Did You Know This Iconic Jonas Brothers Song Is Actually A Cover?

By Dani Medina

August 27, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The Jonas Brothers have been trending for quite some time on Twitter this weekend. And the reason why might shock you.

A tweet from Thursday (August 25) went viral. "In your opinion what song cover completely overshadowed the original version?"

One response to the tweet went even more viral. "This song," one Twitter user said, attaching the iconic Jonas Brothers music video for "Year 3000."

Did you know "Year 3000" is actually a cover? Don't worry. Thousands of Twitter users were confused and shocked and appalled at the revelation.

"I’ll be honest, up until a year ago I thought Year 3000 was a Jonas Brothers song lol I’m 24," one user said.

"I’m 24 and just found out today 😂😂," said another.

"Year 3000" was released by English pop punk band Busted in 2002. The JoBros released its cover four years later.

There's no bad blood between the two bands, however. In 2019, Busted and the Jonas Brothers joined forces on stage to perform the song together for the first time.

When asked about the cover in a previous interview, Busted member said, "Dude, they paid my mortgage for four years, I'm stoked to bits. Thank you very much Jonas Brothers."

Jonas Brothers
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.