Internet Comes To Lizzo's Defense After Actor Aries Spears Mocks Her Weight

Aries Spears is making waves on the internet after making some intense comments about Lizzo.

In an interview with "The Art of Dialogue," the actor and comedian was asked if he liked Lizzo's music. The interviewer was complimenting Lizzo's music and songwriting when Spears replies, "Lizzo?! I can't get past the fact that she looks like the s--- emoji. She got a very pretty face but she keeps showing her body off ... come on man, come on yo."

He went on to bring up his own physical appearance, but said "a woman thats built like a plate of mashed potatoes is in trouble." Spears also explained his opinion on how "womanhood" and "sisterhood" was a farce, and women should be more honest with each other and enforce a more health-conscious attitude instead of saying, "Slay, queen!"

These comments — obviously — broke the internet. Fans came to Lizzo's defense immediately. "Whole time you breathing heavy while sitting and Lizzo dancing in heels for hours AND playing the flute during them. And PSA: being fat doesn't mean you're unhealthy," one user said.

"This is so disappointing (to say the least) because Aries used to be funny. Idk if he thought a 'Lizzo is fat' joke was low hanging fruit or if he’s triggered seeing her get the support he wishes he got when his career stalled as a result of his weight, but this ain’t it," said another one.

While fans have been clapping back at Spears for his comments, Lizzo has stayed quiet. For now. You can see Aries Spears' comments below for yourself: