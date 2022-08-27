See Calvin Harris' Perfect Response To 'Fan' Who Asks How He Makes Money

By Dani Medina

August 27, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Calvin Harris has a lot of summer bops under his belt. But a Twitter user wondered if that success translates into cold, hard cash.

"I always wonder how DJs like Khaled and Calvin Harris make bread. Like all of their songs are other artists. Just production revenue?" the Twitter user said on Friday (August 26).

The Scottish DJ had an epic response to this tantalizing question. "Because I write, produce, mix, play every instrument and sometimes vocal," Harris begins. "We found love, Summer, Feel so close for example 100% publishing because I did everything.

"Only reason I got Frank Ocean feature was he told me we found love was one of his favorite songs. I wrote that song."

The tweet comes weeks after he dropped long-awaited Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, which features artists 21 Savage, Dua Lipa, Justin Timebrlake and Charlie Puth, to name a few.

DJ Khaled, also mentioned in the tweet, also just dropped his star-studded GOD DID album. Drake, Lil Baby, John Legend and Lil Wayne are just a few iconic names to be featured.

You can listen to both albums below:

Calvin Harris
