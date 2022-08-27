Penelope Disick took to TikTok this weekend to share her multistep makeup routine. Now, her mom Kourtney Kardashian is facing backlash for allowing her 10-year-old daughter to wear makeup.

In the video, Penelope — who Kourtney shares with ex Scott Disick — is seen wearing a pink headband and applying serum, concealer, eye shadow, mascara and lip gloss, according to Page Six. "Have a good morning 😊😊," she captioned the since-deleted video.

Some users found the makeup routine adorable, but others thought it inappropriate.

"I have a 10 year old. Just no. They have a only a few more years of pure innocence left before they start learning about becoming an adult. I can’t believe she is 10 and people are supporting this," one user said, according to the news outlet.

Another user said, "There’s nothing wrong with a little kid experimenting with make up and stuff but for it to be published to the world to see gives me the irk…I guess I’m ‘old school.'"