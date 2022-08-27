Kourtney Kardashian Slammed After Daughter Penelope Shares Makeup Routine
By Dani Medina
August 27, 2022
Penelope Disick took to TikTok this weekend to share her multistep makeup routine. Now, her mom Kourtney Kardashian is facing backlash for allowing her 10-year-old daughter to wear makeup.
In the video, Penelope — who Kourtney shares with ex Scott Disick — is seen wearing a pink headband and applying serum, concealer, eye shadow, mascara and lip gloss, according to Page Six. "Have a good morning 😊😊," she captioned the since-deleted video.
Some users found the makeup routine adorable, but others thought it inappropriate.
"I have a 10 year old. Just no. They have a only a few more years of pure innocence left before they start learning about becoming an adult. I can’t believe she is 10 and people are supporting this," one user said, according to the news outlet.
Another user said, "There’s nothing wrong with a little kid experimenting with make up and stuff but for it to be published to the world to see gives me the irk…I guess I’m ‘old school.'"