Scott Disick Feels 'Excommunicated' From Kardashians Since Kravis Wedding

Watching an ex move on and marry someone else can be hard, but for Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum Scott Disick, the experience has made him feel "excommunicated" from those he once felt closest to.

Disick dated Kourtney Kardashian off and on from 2006 to 2015 before ultimately making the break permanent. They share three children: Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7. Since their final split, they each have been in multiple public relationships; however, it is Kardashian's latest one that has hit Disick the hardest, Page Six reports.

Kardashian married blink-182 drummer Travis Barker (three times!) earlier this summer after a whirlwind romance. While she looks happier than ever, Disick reportedly feels pushed aside by the rest of her family, with whom he has spent years filming multiple reality shows. A source close to Disick told the outlet that he has "had to regroup who his relationships are" since the Poosh founder made it official with the rocker.

"Ever since Kourtney got married, he doesn't spend as much time with that whole group," the source said. "He's been kind of excommunicated because the priority is Travis."

Disick has seemingly been feeling the distance for a while, even mentioning to Kris Jenner on an episode of The Kardashians that he felt "left out" after not getting the invite to her birthday party.

"For me to hear that you are having a little soirée and you don't think to invite me makes me feel like complete s---," he said, adding, "I love you, but how did you think I would feel?"

Jenner responded that she simply didn't want to create an "awkward" situation for Barker. In a confessional, she opened up about her thoughts on Disick's reaction.

"Kourtney met her soulmate. That's gotta be hard for Scott to absorb, but I never expected him to be so angry and wound up over this," she said. The momager added, "He just needs to grow up and bit a little more mature."

Page Six reached out to both Disick and the Kardashians for comment but did not immediately receive a response.