6 Dead, 7 Hospitalized After Truck Slams Through Community Barbecue
By Jason Hall
August 28, 2022
At least six people have died and seven others were hospitalized in relation to an accident involving a truck driving over a dike and crashing into a community barbecue in the Netherlands Saturday (August 27) evening, the Associated Press reports.
Police confirmed that three men and three women ranging in ages between 28 and 75 died, while one of the seven hospitalized victims is reported to be in critical condition, as of Sunday (August 28).
A 46-year-old Spanish truck driver, whose name was not released in accordance with Dutch privacy laws, is suspected of causing the fatal accident, police spokeswoman Mirjam Boers announced via the AP.
The large truck left a small rural road and uncontrollably shifted down the bank of a dike before crashing into the community barbecue being held in the village of Nieuw-Beijerland.
#Breaking: Just in - Reports of multiple dead people and injured, in the Dutch town of "Nieuw-Beijerland" the #Netherlands, after a truck lost reportedly controle over his steering wheel and ran into people. there was a barbecue party going on with dozens of people. pic.twitter.com/HnuEjDkFS7— Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) August 27, 2022
The truck driver isn't suspected of having driven under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.
“We are investigating what could have happened,” Boers said via the AP.
Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima addressed the accident in an official statement shared on the Royal House's verified social media accounts.
"We are shocked and hurt by the terrible accident in New Beijerland last night that killed so many people," the statement read. "An unimaginable sadness within this close-knit community. The affected families are in our thoughts and we wish the injured strength on the road to the best possible recovery."
“Wij zijn geschokt en aangedaan door het vreselijke ongeluk in Nieuw-Beijerland gisteravond waarbij zoveel slachtoffers...Posted by Koninklijk Huis on Sunday, August 28, 2022
Forensic investigators continued to observe the scene on Saturday night and a crane and tow truck later hauled the vehicle out of the bottom of the dike and back onto the road.