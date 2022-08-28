6 Dead, 7 Hospitalized After Truck Slams Through Community Barbecue

At least six people have died and seven others were hospitalized in relation to an accident involving a truck driving over a dike and crashing into a community barbecue in the Netherlands Saturday (August 27) evening, the Associated Press reports.

Police confirmed that three men and three women ranging in ages between 28 and 75 died, while one of the seven hospitalized victims is reported to be in critical condition, as of Sunday (August 28).

A 46-year-old Spanish truck driver, whose name was not released in accordance with Dutch privacy laws, is suspected of causing the fatal accident, police spokeswoman Mirjam Boers announced via the AP.

The large truck left a small rural road and uncontrollably shifted down the bank of a dike before crashing into the community barbecue being held in the village of Nieuw-Beijerland.