Jack Harlow Brings Out Fergie For A Shocking 'First Class' Performance

Harlow pulled up to the MTV VMAs not only as a performer and one of three legendary hosts but also as a leading nominee. Harlow was nominated eight times for several categories including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Direction, Best Art Direction, Best Visual Affects, and Best Choreography. Despite all the nominations, its Harlow's first time hosting an event like the VMAs.



Harlow and Lizzo, who also opened the show following the rapper and Fergie's surprise set, are just the beginning of the all star-studded lineup of VMA performers. Yung Gravy, Saucy Santana and Dove Cameron conquered the stage at the Pre-Show while Eminem, Snoop Dogg, BLACKPINK, Kane Brown and plenty more plan to take over the main event.



Watch the entire performance below.