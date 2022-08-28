Jack Harlow Brings Out Fergie For A Shocking 'First Class' Performance

By Tony M. Centeno

August 29, 2022

Jack Harlow and Fergie
Photo: Getty Images

Jack Harlow opened up the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards with an unforgettable performance with none other than Fergie.

On Sunday, August 28, the Generation Now rapper kicked off his hosting duties by blessing the audience with a live rendition of hit "First Class." Harlow began his set by walking through the first class section of a faux aircraft with famous friends like Lil Nas X, Druski, Becky G, Chloe, Saucy Santana and Avril Lavigne sitting nearby. Afterward, the rapper made way for Fergie, who came out singing her hit "Glamorous." Eventually they team up for the chorus of Harlow's hit off his recent album Come Home The Kids Miss You.

Harlow pulled up to the MTV VMAs not only as a performer and one of three legendary hosts but also as a leading nominee. Harlow was nominated eight times for several categories including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Direction, Best Art Direction, Best Visual Affects, and Best Choreography. Despite all the nominations, its Harlow's first time hosting an event like the VMAs.

Harlow and Lizzo, who also opened the show following the rapper and Fergie's surprise set, are just the beginning of the all star-studded lineup of VMA performers. Yung Gravy, Saucy Santana and Dove Cameron conquered the stage at the Pre-Show while Eminem, Snoop Dogg, BLACKPINK, Kane Brown and plenty more plan to take over the main event.

Watch the entire performance below.

