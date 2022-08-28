Here Are All The Winners Of The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards goes down Sunday, Aug. 28, at 8 p.m. on MTV, the CW, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand, and VH1. Check out the full list of nominees and the winners in bold below.





VIDEO OF THE YEAR



Doja Cat – "Woman"

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – "Way 2 Sexy"

Ed Sheeran – "Shivers"

Harry Styles – "As It Was"

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – "INDUSTRY BABY"

Olivia Rodrigo – "brutal"

Taylor Swift – "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) -- WINNER

ARTIST OF THE YEAR



Bad Bunny -- WINNER

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

SONG OF THE YEAR



Adele – "Easy On Me"

Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever" -- WINNER

Doja Cat – "Woman"

Elton John & Dua Lipa – "Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)"

Lizzo – "About Damn Time"

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – "STAY"

BEST NEW ARTIST



Baby Keem

Dove Cameron -- WINNER

GAYLE

Latto

Måneskin

SEVENTEEN

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR



September 2021: Griff



October 2021: Remi Wolf – "Sexy Villain"

November 2021: Nessa Barrett – "i hope ur miserable until ur dead"

December 2021: SEVENTEEN – "Rock With You" -- WINNER

January 2021: Mae Muller – "Better Days"

February 2022: GAYLE – "abcdefu"

March 2022: Sheneesa – "R U That"

April 2022: Omar Apollo – "Tamagotchi"

May 2022: Wet Leg – "Chaise Longue"

June 2022: Muni Long – "Baby Boo"

July 2022: Doechii – "Persuasive"

BEST COLLABORATION



Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – "Way 2 Sexy"

Elton John & Dua Lipa – "Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)"

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – "INDUSTRY BABY" -- WINNER

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – "Sweetest Pie"

Post Malone & The Weeknd – "One Right Now"

ROSALÍA ft. The Weeknd – "LA FAMA"

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – "STAY"

BEST POP



Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever"

Doja Cat – "Woman"

Ed Sheeran – "Shivers"

Harry Styles – "As It Was" -- WINNER

Lizzo – "About Damn Time"

Olivia Rodrigo – "traitor"



BEST HIP-HOP



Eminem & Snoop Dogg – "From The D 2 The LBC"

Future ft. Drake, Tems – "WAIT FOR U"

Kendrick Lamar – "N95"

Latto – "Big Energy"

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – "Do We Have A Problem?" -- WINNER

Pusha T – "Diet Coke"



BEST ROCK



Foo Fighters – "Love Dies Young"

Jack White – "Taking Me Back"

Muse – "Won't Stand Down"

Red Hot Chili Peppers – "Black Summer" -- WINNER

Shinedown – "Planet Zero"

Three Days Grace – "So Called Life"

BEST ALTERNATIVE



Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear - "Love It When You Hate Me"

Imagine Dragons x JID – "Enemy"

Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – "emo girl"

Måneskin – "I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE" -- WINNER

Panic! At The Disco – "Viva Las Vengeance"

Twenty One Pilots – "Saturday"

WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – "G R O W"

BEST LATIN



Anitta – "Envolver" -- WINNER

Bad Bunny – "Tití Me Preguntó"

Becky G X KAROL G – "MAMIII"

Daddy Yankee – "REMIX"

Farruko – "Pepas"

J Balvin & Skrillex – "In Da Getto"

BEST R&B



Alicia Keys – "City of Gods (Part II)"

Chlöe – "Have Mercy"

H.E.R. – "For Anyone"

Normani ft. Cardi B – "Wild Side"

Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B - "No Love (Extended Version)"



The Weeknd – "Out Of Time" -- WINNER

BEST K-POP



BTS – "Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)"

ITZY – "LOCO"

LISA – "LALISA" -- WINNER

SEVENTEEN – "HOT"

Stray Kids – "MANIAC"

TWICE – "The Feels"

VIDEO FOR GOOD



Kendrick Lamar – "The Heart Part 5"

Latto – "P*ssy"

Lizzo – "About Damn Time" -- WINNER

Rina Sawayama – "This Hell"

Stromae – "Fils de joie"

BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE



BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG -- WINNER

BTS | Minecraft

Charli XCX | Roblox

Justin Bieber

Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox

BEST LONGFORM VIDEO



Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Foo Fighters – Studio 666

Kacey Musgraves – star-crossed

Madonna – Madame X

Olivia Rodrigo – driving home 2 u



Taylor Swift – "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) -- WINNER

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – "family ties"

Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – "Bam Bam"

Harry Styles – "As It Was" -- WINNER

Kendrick Lamar – "N95"

Normani ft. Cardi B – "Wild Side"

Taylor Swift – "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)

BEST DIRECTION



Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – "family ties"

Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever"

Ed Sheeran – "Shivers"

Harry Styles – "As It Was"

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – "INDUSTRY BABY"

Taylor Swift – "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) -- WINNER

BEST ART DIRECTION



Adele – "Oh My God"

Doja Cat – "Get Into It (Yuh)"

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – "Way 2 Sexy"

Kacey Musgraves – "simple times"

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – "INDUSTRY BABY" -- WINNER

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa – "Sweetest Pie"

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS



Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever"

Coldplay X BTS – "My Universe"

Kendrick Lamar – "The Heart Part 5"

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – "INDUSTRY BABY" -- WINNER

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – "Sweetest Pie"

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – "STAY"





BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BTS – "Permission to Dance"

Doja Cat – "Woman" -- WINNER

FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd – "Tears In The Club"

Harry Styles – "As It Was"

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – "INDUSTRY BABY"

Normani ft. Cardi B – "Wild Side"

BEST EDITING



Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – "family ties"

Doja Cat – "Get Into It (Yuh)"

Olivia Rodrigo – "brutal"

ROSALÍA – "SAOKO" -- WINNER

Taylor Swift – "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)

The Weeknd – "Take My Breath"







GROUP OF THE YEAR

BLACKPINK

BTS - WINNER

City Girls

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Silk Sonic

SONG OF THE SUMMER

Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”

Beyoncé – “BREAK MY SOUL”

Charlie Puth - “Left And Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS)”

Doja Cat – “Vegas (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack ELVIS)”

Future ft. Drake, Tems – “WAIT FOR U”

Harry Styles – “Late Night Talking”

Jack Harlow – “First Class” -- WINNER

Kane Brown – “Grand”

Latto x Mariah Carey – “Big Energy (Remix) ft. DJ Khaled”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Marshmello x Khalid – “Numb”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

Nicky Youre, dazy - “Sunroof”

Post Malone with Doja Cat - “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

ROSALÍA - “BIZCOCHITO”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Adele – 30

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Drake – Certified Lover Boy

Harry Styles – Harry’s House -- WINNER