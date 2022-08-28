Here Are All The Winners Of The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards
By Tony M. Centeno
August 28, 2022
VMA Day has finally arrived! Some of the biggest artists of our time will find out if they get to take home a coveted Moon Person trophy tonight at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.
The MTV VMAs took over the Prudential Center in New Jersey on Sunday, August 28, for another historic night full of memorable moments in music history. In between the iconic performances from Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nicki Minaj, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and others, the lengthy list of nominees await to hear the winners of various categories like Video of the Year, Best New Artist and plenty more.
Hosted by Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J and Jack Harlow, the nominees for this year's VMAs feature a mixture of newcomers and legends. Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, Harry Styles, Doja Cat, Kendrick Lamar and more lead the nominations while icons like Madonna, Elton John, and Daddy Yankee were all nominated at least once. Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Drake, Ed Sheeran and more will compete against the leading nominees for "Artist of the Year." Meanwhile, artists like BLACKPINK, Kane Brown, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and others are set to deliver historic performances. Harlow is also expected to bring his hits to the stage followed by Minaj, who will perform after she accepts the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, and Red Hot Chili Peppers, who won the Global Icon Award.
The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards goes down Sunday, Aug. 28, at 8 p.m. on MTV, the CW, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand, and VH1. Check out the full list of nominees and the winners in bold below.
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Doja Cat – "Woman"
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – "Way 2 Sexy"
Ed Sheeran – "Shivers"
Harry Styles – "As It Was"
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – "INDUSTRY BABY"
Olivia Rodrigo – "brutal"
Taylor Swift – "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) -- WINNER
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bad Bunny -- WINNER
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Jack Harlow
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
SONG OF THE YEAR
Adele – "Easy On Me"
Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever" -- WINNER
Doja Cat – "Woman"
Elton John & Dua Lipa – "Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)"
Lizzo – "About Damn Time"
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – "STAY"
BEST NEW ARTIST
Baby Keem
Dove Cameron -- WINNER
GAYLE
Latto
Måneskin
SEVENTEEN
PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
September 2021: Griff
October 2021: Remi Wolf – "Sexy Villain"
November 2021: Nessa Barrett – "i hope ur miserable until ur dead"
December 2021: SEVENTEEN – "Rock With You" -- WINNER
January 2021: Mae Muller – "Better Days"
February 2022: GAYLE – "abcdefu"
March 2022: Sheneesa – "R U That"
April 2022: Omar Apollo – "Tamagotchi"
May 2022: Wet Leg – "Chaise Longue"
June 2022: Muni Long – "Baby Boo"
July 2022: Doechii – "Persuasive"
BEST COLLABORATION
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – "Way 2 Sexy"
Elton John & Dua Lipa – "Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)"
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – "INDUSTRY BABY" -- WINNER
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – "Sweetest Pie"
Post Malone & The Weeknd – "One Right Now"
ROSALÍA ft. The Weeknd – "LA FAMA"
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – "STAY"
BEST POP
Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever"
Doja Cat – "Woman"
Ed Sheeran – "Shivers"
Harry Styles – "As It Was" -- WINNER
Lizzo – "About Damn Time"
Olivia Rodrigo – "traitor"
BEST HIP-HOP
Eminem & Snoop Dogg – "From The D 2 The LBC"
Future ft. Drake, Tems – "WAIT FOR U"
Kendrick Lamar – "N95"
Latto – "Big Energy"
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – "Do We Have A Problem?" -- WINNER
Pusha T – "Diet Coke"
BEST ROCK
Foo Fighters – "Love Dies Young"
Jack White – "Taking Me Back"
Muse – "Won't Stand Down"
Red Hot Chili Peppers – "Black Summer" -- WINNER
Shinedown – "Planet Zero"
Three Days Grace – "So Called Life"
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear - "Love It When You Hate Me"
Imagine Dragons x JID – "Enemy"
Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – "emo girl"
Måneskin – "I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE" -- WINNER
Panic! At The Disco – "Viva Las Vengeance"
Twenty One Pilots – "Saturday"
WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – "G R O W"
BEST LATIN
Anitta – "Envolver" -- WINNER
Bad Bunny – "Tití Me Preguntó"
Becky G X KAROL G – "MAMIII"
Daddy Yankee – "REMIX"
Farruko – "Pepas"
J Balvin & Skrillex – "In Da Getto"
BEST R&B
Alicia Keys – "City of Gods (Part II)"
Chlöe – "Have Mercy"
H.E.R. – "For Anyone"
Normani ft. Cardi B – "Wild Side"
Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B - "No Love (Extended Version)"
The Weeknd – "Out Of Time" -- WINNER
BEST K-POP
BTS – "Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)"
ITZY – "LOCO"
LISA – "LALISA" -- WINNER
SEVENTEEN – "HOT"
Stray Kids – "MANIAC"
TWICE – "The Feels"
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Kendrick Lamar – "The Heart Part 5"
Latto – "P*ssy"
Lizzo – "About Damn Time" -- WINNER
Rina Sawayama – "This Hell"
Stromae – "Fils de joie"
BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE
BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG -- WINNER
BTS | Minecraft
Charli XCX | Roblox
Justin Bieber
Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite
Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox
BEST LONGFORM VIDEO
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles
Foo Fighters – Studio 666
Kacey Musgraves – star-crossed
Madonna – Madame X
Olivia Rodrigo – driving home 2 u
Taylor Swift – "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) -- WINNER
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – "family ties"
Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – "Bam Bam"
Harry Styles – "As It Was" -- WINNER
Kendrick Lamar – "N95"
Normani ft. Cardi B – "Wild Side"
Taylor Swift – "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)
BEST DIRECTION
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – "family ties"
Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever"
Ed Sheeran – "Shivers"
Harry Styles – "As It Was"
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – "INDUSTRY BABY"
Taylor Swift – "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) -- WINNER
BEST ART DIRECTION
Adele – "Oh My God"
Doja Cat – "Get Into It (Yuh)"
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – "Way 2 Sexy"
Kacey Musgraves – "simple times"
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – "INDUSTRY BABY" -- WINNER
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa – "Sweetest Pie"
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever"
Coldplay X BTS – "My Universe"
Kendrick Lamar – "The Heart Part 5"
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – "INDUSTRY BABY" -- WINNER
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – "Sweetest Pie"
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – "STAY"
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
BTS – "Permission to Dance"
Doja Cat – "Woman" -- WINNER
FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd – "Tears In The Club"
Harry Styles – "As It Was"
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – "INDUSTRY BABY"
Normani ft. Cardi B – "Wild Side"
BEST EDITING
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – "family ties"
Doja Cat – "Get Into It (Yuh)"
Olivia Rodrigo – "brutal"
ROSALÍA – "SAOKO" -- WINNER
Taylor Swift – "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)
The Weeknd – "Take My Breath"
GROUP OF THE YEAR
BLACKPINK
BTS - WINNER
City Girls
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Silk Sonic
SONG OF THE SUMMER
Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”
Beyoncé – “BREAK MY SOUL”
Charlie Puth - “Left And Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS)”
Doja Cat – “Vegas (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack ELVIS)”
Future ft. Drake, Tems – “WAIT FOR U”
Harry Styles – “Late Night Talking”
Jack Harlow – “First Class” -- WINNER
Kane Brown – “Grand”
Latto x Mariah Carey – “Big Energy (Remix) ft. DJ Khaled”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
Marshmello x Khalid – “Numb”
Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
Nicky Youre, dazy - “Sunroof”
Post Malone with Doja Cat - “I Like You (A Happier Song)”
ROSALÍA - “BIZCOCHITO”
Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Adele – 30
Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Drake – Certified Lover Boy
Harry Styles – Harry’s House -- WINNER