Lady Gaga Takes On The 'Teenage Dirtbag' TikTok Challenge

Lady Gaga is getting in on the latest TikTok trend called the Teenage Dirtbag challenge. Playing a sped-up version of the 2000 hit "Teenage Dirtbag" by Wheatus, users post a slideshow of photos of them from when they were their most "dirtbag-y" selves, usually from their teenage years or their early 20s.

"I had to," Gaga captioned her post on Sunday, August 28th. Her version of the challenge features photos from her days on the New York City club scene. Gaga became a fixture of the downtown Lower East Side club scene for her electric stage presence and powerful vocals.