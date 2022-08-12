Nicki Minaj Channels The Late Rick James In 'Super Freaky Girl'

Nicki Minaj’s new banger arrives a few months after releasing her recent joint effort with Fivio Foreign “We Go Up” and her two collaborations with Lil Baby “Do We Have A Problem?” and “Bussin.” Despite having four singles currently in rotation, Minaj has yet to update fans on the status of her album. She could be saving the announcement for later this month when she accepts the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 MTV VMAs. She’s also preparing to hit the stage for the iHeartRadio Music Festival in September.



The Queen rapper will be performing at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival this September, and fans can tune in and watch live via an exclusive stream each night on September 23rd and 24th on The CW app and CWTV.com. The CW Network will also broadcast a two-night television special this October. Additionally, the festival will be broadcast live for fans via iHeartRadio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets, and on the iHeartRadio app.

