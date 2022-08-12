Nicki Minaj Channels The Late Rick James In 'Super Freaky Girl'
By Tony M. Centeno
August 12, 2022
Nicki Minaj finally drops off her freaky new song after teasing the Barbz with her modernized homage to the late Rick James.
On Friday, August 12, the New York-based rapper delivers her new single “Super Freaky Girl.” The nostalgic track begins with James’ classic hook from “Super Freak” and continues to use familiar aspects of the 1981 hit. Nicki serves up vivid verses and slick cadences that will remind fans of her mixtape days.
“One thing about me, I'm the baddest alive,” she raps in the first verse. “He know the prettiest b***h didn't come until I arrive/I don't let b***hes get to me, I f**k they man if they try."
Nicki Minaj’s new banger arrives a few months after releasing her recent joint effort with Fivio Foreign “We Go Up” and her two collaborations with Lil Baby “Do We Have A Problem?” and “Bussin.” Despite having four singles currently in rotation, Minaj has yet to update fans on the status of her album. She could be saving the announcement for later this month when she accepts the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 MTV VMAs. She’s also preparing to hit the stage for the iHeartRadio Music Festival in September.
The Queen rapper will be performing at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival this September, and fans can tune in and watch live via an exclusive stream each night on September 23rd and 24th on The CW app and CWTV.com. The CW Network will also broadcast a two-night television special this October. Additionally, the festival will be broadcast live for fans via iHeartRadio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets, and on the iHeartRadio app.
Buy your tickets here, and listen to Nicki’s new song “Super Freaky Girl” below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE