Red Hot Chili Peppers Pay Tribute To Taylor Hawkins At 2022 MTV VMAs

The Red Hot Chili Peppers proved why they are the 2022 VMA Global Icon Award recipients in a career-spanning set at MTV's Video Music Awards.

The band kicked off their performance with "Black Summer," which they dropped earlier this year with their album Unlimited Love. Lit up by the red and orange neon set, they were "waitin' on another black summer to end" before moving into a lengthy instrumental break.

As the instrumental moved into one of their biggest hits, "Can't Stop," the crowd went wild for the track from their 2002 album By the Way. Bassist Flea entertained the crowd even more as he gyrated and danced toward the front of the stage as the iconic guitar riff elicited cheers from the fans gathered around the stage.