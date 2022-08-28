Taylor Swift Dazzles In Stunning Crystal Minidress At 2022 MTV VMAs
By Sarah Tate
August 29, 2022
Taylor Swift arrived to the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet in style on Sunday (August 28), dazzling onlookers in a crystal minidress.
Swift made her surprise appearance at the VMAs Red Carpet, donning a nude Oscar de la Renta minidress draped in crystals, with off the shoulder straps and a high neck, per People. She paired the stunning ensemble with matching crystal Christian Louboutin heels and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
Her dress wasn't the only sparkling aspect of her ensemble. Small crystals lined her eyes for a unique flair for an otherwise simple makeup look with a signature red lip. She wore her hair up in a bun with bangs sweeping across her face.
The Folklore singer's dazzling dress sparked comparisons to one of her most iconic looks, the nude and silver gown she wore while accepting a VMA in 2009 when she was infamously interrupted by Kanye West.
How it started VS how it's going 💅👑 #VMAs @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/PTY9kux2DI— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) August 29, 2022
Now, 13 years later, she returned to the stage yet again to accept the 2022 award for Best Longform Video for All Too Well: The Short Film. Shouting out the film's stars Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien, Swift said she and her team "put our entire hearts into" the video trying to make a piece of art that is "worthy" of the love that fans have showed the song, saying the award was an indication that they did something right.