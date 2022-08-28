Taylor Swift Dazzles In Stunning Crystal Minidress At 2022 MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift arrived to the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet in style on Sunday (August 28), dazzling onlookers in a crystal minidress.

Swift made her surprise appearance at the VMAs Red Carpet, donning a nude Oscar de la Renta minidress draped in crystals, with off the shoulder straps and a high neck, per People. She paired the stunning ensemble with matching crystal Christian Louboutin heels and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Her dress wasn't the only sparkling aspect of her ensemble. Small crystals lined her eyes for a unique flair for an otherwise simple makeup look with a signature red lip. She wore her hair up in a bun with bangs sweeping across her face.