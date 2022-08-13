Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' Is Eligible For Oscar Consideration

Taylor Swift could soon be adding a new piece of hardware to her already massive collection.

Her filmmaking debut — All Too Well: The Short Film — is eligible for 2023 Oscar consideration, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The 14-minute short qualifies in the live action short category, an area where major stars like Kobe Bryant and Riz Ahmed have won coveted trophies. Swift is currently working with a top consulting firm to guide the awards campaign, the news outlet reported.

The "Carolina" singer wrote and directed the short, which was paired with the release of "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)." It was screened at AMC Lincoln Square for a week last November, within the window for the live action short Oscar category. This would mark Swift's first Oscar.

All Too Well: The Short Film, starring Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink, is also up for video of the year and best longform video at the MTV VMA's, which is scheduled for August 28.

In the live action short category, you'll recognize some names: Kendrick Lamar's We Cry Together is also up for Oscar consideration alongside Knicks star Jeremy Lin's 38 at the Garden.

If you haven't seen All Too Well: The Short Film yet, you can watch it below: