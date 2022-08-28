Taylor Swift Reveals New Album Release Date During 2022 MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift just dropped the best surprise…

The “All Too Well” icon revealed during her acceptance speech at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night (August 28) that she would release her brand new album in October. She promised to “tell you more” at midnight (and, naturally, the whole crowd freaked out).

Swift won the Best Longform Video award, the Best Direction award and the Video of the Year award for “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version). It was during her acceptance speech for the Video of the Year award — the final award of the night — that Swift said she thought it would be a good time to tell everyone that she would debut her next project soon. She revealed that her next album would be available on October 21.