15-Year-Old Arizona Student Set To Be The Youngest Nursing Graduate

A teenager is set to become Arizona State University's youngest nursing graduate, reported AZ Family.

At just 15 years old, Elliana Tenenbaum is enrolled in an accelerated nursing program with ASU's Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation.

Erica Lee, director and professor with the Edson College, said, "Achievement-wise, Elliana is certainly on par with her peers. She’s very eager. She’s intelligent. She is engaged in classroom discussion."

Tenenbaum said, "I enrolled in a dual enrollment program in high school where I was able to take high school classes in addition to community college courses."

Tenenbaum began in January and should graduate next August, if everything goes according to plan. She will graduate at just 16 years old.

It won't stop there though. Tenenbaum is already planning to get a master's degree in nursing and hopes to become a nurse practitioner all before she's even an adult!

Lee siad, "We do really try to teach our students to think conceptually about the big picture about health outcomes. I think she’s going to be really well prepared and I can’t wait to see where she goes."

Though she's set to become the school's youngest nursing graduate, that isn't her focus. Tenenbaum said, "Honestly, to me the title doesn’t mean as much as really helping people and getting the experience."