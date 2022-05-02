6ix9ine Allegedly Slandered Before He Was Punched At Miami Nightclub

Hernandez arrived to the venue shortly before he was scheduled to hit the stage. He was only booked to perform one song so once his brief set was done, the "Gine" rapper headed for the exit when the stranger sucker-punched him. According to Hermelo, the man was removed by security and even got roughed up a bit before he ran out of the club. The attacker still has not been identified.



"The night went well," Hermelo recalled. "It was a packed out night. Both general admission and VIP was sold out. 6ix9ine came in, did his song and hung out for awhile. He was at the venue for about an hour and a half. Once he was leaving, someone threw a punch. His personal security removed the man and punched him back. The man managed to run out of the venue."



The rapper was one of the 50-60 bookings the club features annually. His latest performance was actually a make-up date. As previously reported, the New York native wasn't too bothered by the random attacker. He exited the venue and began taking pictures with fans and signed autographs for about 10 to 15 minutes before he left.



Not long after the attack, 6ix9ine spoke about the incident in a statement to TMZ. "He scuffed my shoulder by my neck," 6ix9ine said. "He also connected with the shoulder of my security guard. I didn't know this guy. There was no prior dispute."