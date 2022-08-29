Bear, 4 Cubs Break Into Colorado Home While Family Slept

By Zuri Anderson

August 29, 2022

American Black Bear sow and cub together
Photo: Getty Images

A Colorado family was sound asleep when a group of bears broke into their home recently, according to FOX 31.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says a sow and four cubs entered an Aspen house around 5 a.m. on August 20. Residents called 911 about the animals, but by the time Pitkin County authorities arrived, the bears were already gone. The bears wrecked the kitchen and left some feces, but no one was hurt.

According to CPW's Rachel Gonzalez, crews set up traps for bears in case they returned. The next day, the sow fell for the trap while the four cubs were also captured and tranquilized. All five bears were reportedly taken to another location and euthanized.

Gonzalez says the animals were euthanized because they were considered dangerous to people. Once a bear breaches a home or human environment, it must be euthanized to protect against further human threats. Officials also interviewed nearby residents, and some reported possible bear-related break-ins.

The later summer and fall season is prime time for bears to eat as much as possible and fatten up before winter hibernation. As a result, it's not uncommon for them to seek out garbage and other human sources of food. Gonzalez added that a late freeze also caused a food shortage for local bears.

CPW has information about how to bearproof your home on their website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.