Bear, 4 Cubs Break Into Colorado Home While Family Slept

A Colorado family was sound asleep when a group of bears broke into their home recently, according to FOX 31.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says a sow and four cubs entered an Aspen house around 5 a.m. on August 20. Residents called 911 about the animals, but by the time Pitkin County authorities arrived, the bears were already gone. The bears wrecked the kitchen and left some feces, but no one was hurt.

According to CPW's Rachel Gonzalez, crews set up traps for bears in case they returned. The next day, the sow fell for the trap while the four cubs were also captured and tranquilized. All five bears were reportedly taken to another location and euthanized.

Gonzalez says the animals were euthanized because they were considered dangerous to people. Once a bear breaches a home or human environment, it must be euthanized to protect against further human threats. Officials also interviewed nearby residents, and some reported possible bear-related break-ins.

The later summer and fall season is prime time for bears to eat as much as possible and fatten up before winter hibernation. As a result, it's not uncommon for them to seek out garbage and other human sources of food. Gonzalez added that a late freeze also caused a food shortage for local bears.

CPW has information about how to bearproof your home on their website.