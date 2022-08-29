Demi Lovato Reveals Which Of Her Albums 'Didn't Feel Like Me'

Demi Lovato is continuing to reflect on her career now that she's in a new era of life. During a recent interview, the singer revealed which album didn't feel like her.

While discussing about 2021's confessional Dancing With The Devil... The Art Of Starting Over, Demi revealed, "I'm proud of the last album that I did, but it just didn't feel like me,” they said. “I wanted to put music out that I would have fun touring with, and I can't say that about my last record.”

Demi went on to say they weren't in a clear headspace which also contributed to them feeling disconcnnected from the body of work. “I was so high the whole time smoking weed that I wasn't focused,” they said.