Demi Lovato Reveals Which Of Her Albums 'Didn't Feel Like Me'

By Rebekah Gonzalez

August 29, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Demi Lovato is continuing to reflect on her career now that she's in a new era of life. During a recent interview, the singer revealed which album didn't feel like her.

While discussing about 2021's confessional Dancing With The Devil... The Art Of Starting Over, Demi revealed, "I'm proud of the last album that I did, but it just didn't feel like me,” they said. “I wanted to put music out that I would have fun touring with, and I can't say that about my last record.”

Demi went on to say they weren't in a clear headspace which also contributed to them feeling disconcnnected from the body of work. “I was so high the whole time smoking weed that I wasn't focused,” they said.

Demi also released a documentary called Dancing With The Devil, which the singer has expressed regret about. “Honestly, I’m really sick of watching myself, and I think other people probably are, too," the singer told Alternative Press. "And if they aren’t, then they can watch my music videos. […] I wish I would have waited until I had my sh*t figured out more because now it’s cemented. Sobriety is what works for me and nothing else. […] My story’s not done, so I want to be able to say by the time I’ve written a book, ‘OK, this is me grown up.'”

The singer's most recent album HOLY FVCK is out now!

Demi Lovato
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.