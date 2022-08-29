Demi Lovato Reveals Which Of Her Albums 'Didn't Feel Like Me'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 29, 2022
Demi Lovato is continuing to reflect on her career now that she's in a new era of life. During a recent interview, the singer revealed which album didn't feel like her.
While discussing about 2021's confessional Dancing With The Devil... The Art Of Starting Over, Demi revealed, "I'm proud of the last album that I did, but it just didn't feel like me,” they said. “I wanted to put music out that I would have fun touring with, and I can't say that about my last record.”
Demi went on to say they weren't in a clear headspace which also contributed to them feeling disconcnnected from the body of work. “I was so high the whole time smoking weed that I wasn't focused,” they said.
Demi also released a documentary called Dancing With The Devil, which the singer has expressed regret about. “Honestly, I’m really sick of watching myself, and I think other people probably are, too," the singer told Alternative Press. "And if they aren’t, then they can watch my music videos. […] I wish I would have waited until I had my sh*t figured out more because now it’s cemented. Sobriety is what works for me and nothing else. […] My story’s not done, so I want to be able to say by the time I’ve written a book, ‘OK, this is me grown up.'”