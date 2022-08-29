Giant Lanterns Will Soon Illuminate This Iconic Texas Destination

Giant, glowing lanterns will soon light up the San Antonio River Walk. KSAT reported that the lanterns will be illuminated over two weekends in September for the Ford Parade of Lanterns.

The parade will have 10 floats, each of them 26-feet long. The floats will be topped with the big, bright lanterns and will float along the downtown section of the River Walk.

The festival will be from September 2nd through the 4th and September 9th through 11th. It is free and family-friendly.

If weather permits, the lanterns will launch from the International Center at 203 S. St. Mary's Street at 9 p.m. They are expected to complete their routes by 10 p.m. each night.

San Antonio River Walk officials said that the floats will not enter the lagoons at the Shops at Rivercenter or the Convention Center.

If there is severe weather, the lantern festival will be canceled for that night. You can check for updates on the San Antonio River Walk website.