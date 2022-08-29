Here's Where To Get The Best Tacos In Arizona

You can make every day Taco Tuesday if you try hard enough. There are tons of great tacos spots across the state, but only one can be the best.

Eat This, Not That! released a list of the best tacos in every state. The website states, "This is a list of the best taco places in every state in the country, according to Yelp. The company identified businesses in the restaurants and food categories with a large concentration of reviews mentioning "taco," then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning 'taco.'"

According to the list, the best tacos in Arizona are the Bamba Tacos at La Bamba Mexican Grill Restaurant in El Mirage. Check them out at 12102 W Thunderbird Rd in El Mirage.

Eat This, Not That! explains:

"You can't go wrong with any taco on the menu at this Mexican spot. "Their Bamba tacos are out of this world," one Yelp reviewer wrote. "Each bite is an experience.""

Click here to check out the website's full list of each state's best tacos.