Here's Where To Get The Best Tacos In Texas

You can make every day Taco Tuesday if you try hard enough. There are tons of great tacos spots across the state, but only one can be the best.

Eat This, Not That! released a list of the best tacos in every state. The website states, "This is a list of the best taco places in every state in the country, according to Yelp. The company identified businesses in the restaurants and food categories with a large concentration of reviews mentioning "taco," then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning 'taco.'"

According to the list, the best tacos in Texas are the Cabeza Tacos at Mami Coco in Dallas. Eat This, Not That! explains:

"'Favorites included cabeza (barbacoa), lengua (tongue), and chicharron (shred pork). The crisp on the taco was fantastic and the salsas were both flavorful,' wrote one Yelp reviewer of Mami Coco. 'Also, the pickled onions were a game changer!! It helped cut the richness and was an awesome component I haven't seen at other taco spots.' We're sold!"

Click here to check out the website's full list of each state's best tacos.