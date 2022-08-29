Phoenix PD And Phoenix Fire Get 'Catty' Over Kitten Rescues

Things are getting a little "catty" between the Phoenix Fire Department and the Phoenix Police Department, according to 12 News. Phoenix Police wants people to know that they also rescue kittens, and they've taken to Twitter to get the word out.

The Phoenix Police Department wrote on Twitter:

"@PHXFire isn't the only ones who know how to save kittens #ThisIsWhoWeAre"

The department a five-second video along with the post showing an officer reaching into what seems to be a storm drain and rescuing a tiny baby kitten. They even tagged the Phoenix Fire Department. You can check out the sweet rescue in the video below: