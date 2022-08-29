These Are The Most Delicious Chicken Wings In Colorado

Chicken wings are perfect for most occasions, from quick lunches to Super Bowl parties.

Whether you prefer boneless or bone-in, the various sauces you can dip or coat your wings are a different matter. Some like to keep it classic with buffalo, barbecue, or lemon pepper. Others love to try experimental or exciting flavors. Depending on which eatery you head to, they're bound to have their own original sauce.

For the wing lovers out there, Cheapism compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state. The top pick for Colorado is Tiger Wings from Ace Eat Serve!

Here's why writers picked this restaurant's delicious wings:

"Colorado has an abundance of hot wings, barbecue wings, and sweet Asian-influenced wings, but Ace Eat Serve's triple-fried wings with sweet-and-salty fish sauce tilted the axis of Colorado's wing world. The kitchen-sink cocktails are a nice complement, but we can't recommend them if you're going to try the $20-an-hour pingpong. The table tennis gets awfully serious here."