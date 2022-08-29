These Are The Most Delicious Chicken Wings In Florida

Chicken wings are perfect for most occasions, from quick lunches to Super Bowl parties.

Whether you prefer boneless or bone-in, the various sauces you can dip or coat your wings are a different matter. Some like to keep it classic with buffalo, barbecue, or lemon pepper. Others love to try experimental or exciting flavors. Depending on which eatery you head to, they're bound to have their own original sauce.

For the wing lovers out there, Cheapism compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state. The top pick for Florida is jerk wings from House of Wings!

Here's why writers picked this restaurant's delicious wings:

"Florida is a big state with no dearth of wing joints, and Miami is saturated with them. The best of the bunch lean heavily on a crisp, charred exterior and house sauces and dry rubs, but House of Wings has been throwing everything it has at its wings since 2003. Its sauce menu features dozens of dry rubs (lemon pepper, Cajun), barbecue sauces (honey hickory smoke, habanero mango), sweet sauces (sweet and sour, Jamaican wine), savory sauces (mumbo sauce, bourbon) and hot sauces, but the combination of jerk seasonings and Buffalo sauce."