This Is The Best Late-Night Restaurant In Louisiana

Have you ever had a late-night craving that only a diner or bakery could satisfy, only to realize that your go-to spot has closed for the night? Fortunately, there are still plenty of restaurants across the state that stay open late and promise a warm meal, a sweet snack and a good time.

LoveFood searched the country to find the best restaurants open late for a nighttime craving, including a favorite in Louisiana. According to the site: "Whether you're after a belly-busting breakfast or some post-bar comfort food, the USA has plenty of spots to fill you up after hours."

So which Louisiana restaurant is the best for late-night eats?

Melba's Poboys

Located in New Orleans, Melba's serves up different versions of this Louisiana favorite any time, day or night. Not in the mood for a sandwich? Don't worry, their menu is full of other tasty choices, from chicken wings and fish plates to desserts and daquiris.

Melba's is located at 1525 Elysian Field Avenue in New Orleans.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"Po-boy shop Melba's was 'born from the rubble of Hurricane Katrina.' In 2012, local convenience store owner Scott Wolfe bought a run-down property in NOLA's Eighth Ward, an area severely impacted by the hurricane. With the hope of bringing business and tourism to the area, he set up a laid-back restaurant, open 24/7, dedicated to Louisiana's classic sandwich. Still going strong, Melba's dishes up poboys with shrimp, chicken tenders, hot sausage and more day in, day out."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see the best restaurants open late across the country.