This Is The Best Late-Night Restaurant In South Carolina

Have you ever had a late-night craving that only a diner or bakery could satisfy, only to realize that your go-to spot has closed for the night? Fortunately, there are still plenty of restaurants across the state that stay open late and promise a warm meal, a sweet snack and a good time.

LoveFood searched the country to find the best restaurants open late for a nighttime craving, including a favorite in South Carolina. According to the site: "Whether you're after a belly-busting breakfast or some post-bar comfort food, the USA has plenty of spots to fill you up after hours."

So which South Carolina restaurant is the best for late-night eats?

Hendrix

A restaurant and rooftop bar located in Columbia, Hendrix serves up tasty quick bites like crab hushpuppies and artisanal cheeses as well as main dishes like the Carolina Heritage Farms pork chop and roasted summer squash.

Hendrix is located at 1649 Main Street, Suite 200, in Columbia.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"You'll be hard pushed to find a decent 24-hour restaurant in South Carolina (bar the big chains), but this super-smart industrial-style restaurant is the next best thing. Open until 2am on Friday and Saturday, Hendrix on Main Street, Columbia serves up some classy fare to match its surroundings. Think duck katsu sandwiches and grouper ceviche tacos, or for something bigger, go for the prime flank steak. Customers rave about the cocktails too."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see the best restaurants open late across the country.