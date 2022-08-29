Tom Brady Tops NFL's 'Top 100' List For 2022

The NFL's top-10 list of players includes the following:

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, QB Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams, DE Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers, QB Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams, WR Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts, RB T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers, OLB Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders, WR Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs, QB Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams, CB Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs, TE

Brady, who turned 45 earlier this month, announced his retirement, then un-retirement this offseason ahead of his 23rd NFL season.

Brady is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards (84,520) and touchdowns (624), as well as quarterback wins (243), among numerous other records.

The San Mateo native spent his first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, leading the franchise to an NFL record six Super Bowl championships (tied with the Steelers), before joining the Buccaneers as a free agent in March 2020, which resulted in Tampa Bay winning its second Super Bowl in franchise history, becoming the first NFL team to win a Super Bowl in its home stadium, in February 2021.