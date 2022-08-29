Woman Shoots, Kills Mother's Boyfriend In Washington

A domestic incident between a mother and her boyfriend turned deadly after her daughter got involved, according to KOMO.

Anacortes Police arrested a 20-year-old woman on murder charges following a Thursday evening (August 25) shooting in the 800 block of 30th Street.

Officials say the woman's 43-year-old mother and a 52-year-old man were arguing during a domestic violence incident. That's when the woman allegedly grabbed a gun and opened fire on the boyfriend.

"Officers responded after a neighbor called 911 and reported that a male had been shot and that a female was running on foot toward Commercial Avenue. She returned shortly after and called 911," the department wrote on Facebook.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they gave the man first aid before rushing him to a hospital. He later died from his injuries, according to police. The mother wasn't hurt.

Cops say the 20-year-old woman was booked into Skagit County jail on an investigative hold for first-degree murder. The investigation is ongoing.

