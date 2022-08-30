"The response has been such a whirlwind. I’m just trying to enjoy every moment of it, because it’s all you kind of dream of as a songwriter and entertainer," Milligan told FOX News. His dream took flight at a very early age, though. Milligan said he was inspired by Elvis at an early age — wore the same outfits, dyed his hair black and sang the same songs. This eventually landed him the role of Elvis on CMT's "Sun Records." This jumpstarted his career and he was able to find himself as an artist.

"Elvis had so many great moves, but it was incorporating that in my own way. You can play music, you sing it on a record … but when you’re on a show like AGT, you want to show your music to people, you don’t want to just sing it to them. If there’s a little drum fill or there’s a little guitar part, listening to it is great but really being a part of it and watching it … I try to just be a vessel for the music and try to show people the music," Milligan said.