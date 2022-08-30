Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In September 2022
By Dani Medina
August 30, 2022
Netflix giveth and Netflix taketh away! As a new month rolls in, it's time for Netflix to remove some titles from its database. Some fan favorites are unfortunately leaving Netflix — including Grown Ups, The Titanic and The Vampire Diaries — so make sure you watch them now while you can! Here's a look at what titles are leaving (and coming to) in September 2022.
September 1
- A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
- A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
- Aakhri Adaalat (1988)
- Adrift (2018)
- Agatha Christie’s Crooked House (2017)
- A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas (2011)
- Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)
- Baxu and the Giants (2019)
- Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable (2019)
- Carbon (2017)
- Chadi Jawani Budhe Nu (1976)
- Chappie (2015)
- Christine (1983)
- Cliffhanger (1993)
- Conspiracy (Season 1)
- Dead Set (Season 1)
- Deck the Halls (2006)
- Did You Hear About the Morgans? (2009)
- Ek Jaan Hain Hum (1983)
- Elena (2012)
- First Sunday (2008)
- Gattaca (1997)
- Get Smart (2008)
- Gifted Hands: The Ben Carson Story (2009)
- GoodFellas (1990)
- Grown Ups (2010)
- Gurren Lagann (Season 1)
- Halloween (2018)
- Harold and Kumar Get the Munchies (2004)
- Heidi (Seasons 1-2)
- Hell Fest (2018)
- High Risk (Season 1)
- Just Like Heaven (2005)
- Justice in the City (Season 1)
- Justice (Justice: Qalb Al Adala) (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal
- Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)
- Level 16 (2018)
- Love and Shukla (2017)
- Major Dad (Seasons 1-4)
- Michael Clayton (2007)
- Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)
- Mission: Impossible (1996)
- Mission: Impossible II (2000)
- Monkey Twins (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal
- Mujrim (1989)
- Naa Bangaaru Talli (2013)
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
- Olmo & the Seagull (2014)
- Paradise Hills (2019)
- Premonition (2007)
- Poacher (2018)
- Public Enemies (2009)
- Redemption (2013)
- Rise of the Guardians (2012)
- Road to Perdition (2002)
- Rocco (2016)
- Saawan (2016)
- Saudi Arabia Uncovered (2016)
- Serial Killer with Piers Morgan (Season 1)
- Sohni Mahiwal (1984)
- Space Jam (1996)
- Sparring (2017)
- Spawn (1997)
- Soul Surfer (2011)
- Starship Troopers (1997)
- Sudden (Season 1)
- Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel’le (2016)
- Tears of the Sun (2003)
- The 4400 (Seasons 1-4)
- The Blue Lagoon (1980)
- The Dark Knight Rises (2012)
- The Departed (2006)
- The Distinguished Citizen (2016)
- The Dream Catchers (Season 1)
- The Fighter (2010)
- The Guardian Brothers (2016)
- The Guns of Navarone (1961)
- The Girl Next Door (2004)
- The Last Shaman (2016)
- The Lost Brother (2017)
- The Next Step (Season 26)
- The Players Club (1998)
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006)
- Thirteen Ghosts (2001)
- Titanic (1997)
- Total Recall (2012)
- Uncovered (2019)
- Vegas Vacation (1997)
- Watchman (2019)
- We Are Marshall (2006)
- Witches: A Century of Murder (2015)
- Wyatt Earp (1994)
September 3
- Freaks (2018)
- Quantico (Seasons 1-3)
September 4
- A Champion Heart (2018)
- The Lost Okoroshi (2019)
September 5
- Frequency (Season 1)
- The Vampire Diaries (Seasons 1-8)
- Villain (2020)
September 6
- All About Love (2017)
- No Tomorrow (Season 1)
- Reign (Seasons 1-4)
September 8
- Show Dogs (2018)
September 9
- Apaches (2016)
September 10
- Nightcrawler (2014)
September 11
- How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)
September 12
- Dunkirk (2017)
September 13
- Baby Mamas (2018)
- Offspring (Seasons 1-7)
September 15
- Sample This (2012)
- Schumacher (2021)
September 16
- Saved by the Bell (Seasons 1-9)
September 17
- Ad Vitam (Season 1)
- Horrid Henry’s Gross Day Out (Season 1)
September 18
- Diamond City (2019)
- Skylines (2020)
September 19
- Dark Matter (Seasons 1-3)
- Dark Skies (2013)
September 26
- Blade Runner 2049 (2017)
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)
September 30
- Gotham (Seasons 1-5)