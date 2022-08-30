Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In September 2022

By Dani Medina

August 30, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Netflix giveth and Netflix taketh away! As a new month rolls in, it's time for Netflix to remove some titles from its database. Some fan favorites are unfortunately leaving Netflix — including Grown Ups, The Titanic and The Vampire Diaries — so make sure you watch them now while you can! Here's a look at what titles are leaving (and coming to) in September 2022.

September 1

  • A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
  • A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
  • Aakhri Adaalat (1988)
  • Adrift (2018)
  • Agatha Christie’s Crooked House (2017)
  • A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas (2011)
  • Agatha Christie’s Crooked House (2017)
  • Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)
  • Baxu and the Giants (2019)
  • Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable (2019)
  • Carbon (2017)
  • Chadi Jawani Budhe Nu (1976)
  • Chappie (2015)
  • Christine (1983)
  • Cliffhanger (1993)
  • Conspiracy (Season 1)
  • Dead Set (Season 1)
  • Deck the Halls (2006)
  • Did You Hear About the Morgans? (2009)
  • Ek Jaan Hain Hum (1983)
  • Elena (2012)
  • First Sunday (2008)
  • Gattaca (1997)
  • Get Smart (2008)
  • Gifted Hands: The Ben Carson Story (2009)
  • GoodFellas (1990)
  • Grown Ups (2010)
  • Gurren Lagann (Season 1)
  • Halloween (2018)
  • Harold and Kumar Get the Munchies (2004)
  • Heidi (Seasons 1-2)
  • Hell Fest (2018)
  • High Risk (Season 1)
  • Just Like Heaven (2005)
  • Justice in the City (Season 1)
  • Justice (Justice: Qalb Al Adala) (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal
  • Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)
  • Level 16 (2018)
  • Love and Shukla (2017)
  • Major Dad (Seasons 1-4)
  • Michael Clayton (2007)
  • Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)
  • Mission: Impossible (1996)
  • Mission: Impossible II (2000)
  • Monkey Twins (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal
  • Mujrim (1989)
  • Naa Bangaaru Talli (2013)
  • National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
  • Olmo & the Seagull (2014)
  • Paradise Hills (2019)
  • Premonition (2007)
  • Poacher (2018)
  • Public Enemies (2009)
  • Redemption (2013)
  • Rise of the Guardians (2012)
  • Road to Perdition (2002)
  • Rocco (2016)
  • Saawan (2016)
  • Saudi Arabia Uncovered (2016)
  • Serial Killer with Piers Morgan (Season 1)
  • Sohni Mahiwal (1984)
  • Space Jam (1996)
  • Sparring (2017)
  • Spawn (1997)
  • Soul Surfer (2011)
  • Starship Troopers (1997)
  • Sudden (Season 1)
  • Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel’le (2016)
  • Tears of the Sun (2003)
  • The 4400 (Seasons 1-4)
  • The Blue Lagoon (1980)
  • The Dark Knight Rises (2012)
  • The Departed (2006)
  • The Distinguished Citizen (2016)
  • The Dream Catchers (Season 1)
  • The Fighter (2010)
  • The Guardian Brothers (2016)
  • The Guns of Navarone (1961)
  • The Girl Next Door (2004)
  • The Last Shaman (2016)
  • The Lost Brother (2017)
  • The Next Step (Season 26)
  • The Players Club (1998)
  • The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)
  • The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006)
  • Thirteen Ghosts (2001)
  • Titanic (1997)
  • Total Recall (2012)
  • Uncovered (2019)
  • Vegas Vacation (1997)
  • Watchman (2019)
  • We Are Marshall (2006)
  • Witches: A Century of Murder (2015)
  • Wyatt Earp (1994)

September 3

  • Freaks (2018)
  • Quantico (Seasons 1-3)

September 4

  • A Champion Heart (2018)
  • The Lost Okoroshi (2019)

September 5

  • Frequency (Season 1)
  • The Vampire Diaries (Seasons 1-8)
  • Villain (2020)

September 6

  • All About Love (2017)
  • No Tomorrow (Season 1)
  • Reign (Seasons 1-4)

September 8

  • Show Dogs (2018)

September 9

  • Apaches (2016)

September 10

  • Nightcrawler (2014)

September 11

  • How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

September 12

  • Dunkirk (2017)

September 13

  • Baby Mamas (2018)
  • Offspring (Seasons 1-7)

September 15

  • Sample This (2012)
  • Schumacher (2021)

September 16

  • Saved by the Bell (Seasons 1-9)

September 17

  • Ad Vitam (Season 1)
  • Horrid Henry’s Gross Day Out (Season 1)

September 18

  • Diamond City (2019)
  • Skylines (2020)

September 19

  • Dark Matter (Seasons 1-3)
  • Dark Skies (2013)

September 26

  • Blade Runner 2049 (2017)
  • Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

September 30

  • Gotham (Seasons 1-5)
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.