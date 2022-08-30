'In A Food Coma': Chunky Rattlesnake In Arizona Becomes Butt Of Jokes
By Ginny Reese
August 30, 2022
One chunky rattlesnake in Arizona has become the butt of some jokes on social media after having a large meal. The Ledger-Enquier reported that a photo of the snake shows it completely immobile with its stomach full.
Though what it ate is a mystery, it's clear that it was rather large meal.
Owner of Phoenix-based Rattlesnake Solutions Bryan Hughes shared the photo on social media. The photo is on someone's front porch. Hughes wrote, "From Derek in Tucson: 'Large Diamondback trying to impersonate a camel. (Just ate something).'"
The commenters didn't let the moment pass and made some jokes about the snake. One person wrote, "Someone enjoyed their lunch and is now resting in a food coma."
Another wrote, "Went out for Mexican food last night. It was delicious, and I know how that rattler feels!"
Check out the chunky critter below:
From Derek in Tucson: "Large Diamondback trying to impersonate a camel. (Just ate something). "Posted by Bryan Hughes on Wednesday, August 24, 2022