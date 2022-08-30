'In A Food Coma': Chunky Rattlesnake In Arizona Becomes Butt Of Jokes

One chunky rattlesnake in Arizona has become the butt of some jokes on social media after having a large meal. The Ledger-Enquier reported that a photo of the snake shows it completely immobile with its stomach full.

Though what it ate is a mystery, it's clear that it was rather large meal.

Owner of Phoenix-based Rattlesnake Solutions Bryan Hughes shared the photo on social media. The photo is on someone's front porch. Hughes wrote, "From Derek in Tucson: 'Large Diamondback trying to impersonate a camel. (Just ate something).'"

The commenters didn't let the moment pass and made some jokes about the snake. One person wrote, "Someone enjoyed their lunch and is now resting in a food coma."

Another wrote, "Went out for Mexican food last night. It was delicious, and I know how that rattler feels!"

Check out the chunky critter below: