Latest On Brian Robinson's Recovery, Playing Status After Being Shot

The Washington Commanders will continue to monitor rookie running back Brian Robinson's recovery after he was released from the hospital on Monday (August 29), hours after being shot twice during an attempted armed robbery, ESPN reports.

Robinson is scheduled to meet with doctors at the Commanders' facility on Tuesday (August 30) to determine his rehabilitation process and the team remains optimistic that the rookie could play during the upcoming NFL season, though head coach Ron Rivera reiterated that "there's no timeline" for a return.

The Commanders confirmed Robinson "was the victim of an attempted armed robbery or carjacking" and was hospitalized for "non-life-threatening injuries" in a statement shared on their verified Twitter account Sunday evening.