Latest On Brian Robinson's Recovery, Playing Status After Being Shot
By Jason Hall
August 30, 2022
The Washington Commanders will continue to monitor rookie running back Brian Robinson's recovery after he was released from the hospital on Monday (August 29), hours after being shot twice during an attempted armed robbery, ESPN reports.
Robinson is scheduled to meet with doctors at the Commanders' facility on Tuesday (August 30) to determine his rehabilitation process and the team remains optimistic that the rookie could play during the upcoming NFL season, though head coach Ron Rivera reiterated that "there's no timeline" for a return.
The Commanders confirmed Robinson "was the victim of an attempted armed robbery or carjacking" and was hospitalized for "non-life-threatening injuries" in a statement shared on their verified Twitter account Sunday evening.
August 29, 2022
Rivera also said he'd visited with Robinson Sunday night, who he said was "in good spirits."
"I just got done visiting w/Brian. He is in good spirits and wanted me to thank everyone for their kind words, prayers & support," Rivera tweeted. "He wants his teammates to know he appreciates them all for reaching out and he loves them all & will be back soon doing what he does best."
Robinson also shared an update on his Instagram story in which he appeared to be leaving the hospital, which included the caption: "Surgery went well!! Thanks for the prayers! God is Great."
NFL Network Senior Insider Ian Rapoport reports Robinson "was shot in the glut and lower leg," according to sources and "has not been ruled out for playing at some point" during the upcoming season.
— He was shot in the glute and lower leg, sources say, both non-life threatening.
Last week, ESPN's John Keim reported that the rookie Robinson "appears to have supplanted" veteran Antonio Gibson as the Commanders' starting running back.
The Tuscaloosa native selected by the Commanders at No. 98 overall in the third-round of the 2022 NFL Draft in April following a decorated career at the University of Alabama.
Robinson was a two-time College Football National Champion (2017, 2020), playing behind future NFL backs Josh Jacobs and Najee Harris during his first four seasons before taking over as the Tide's primary back in 2021.
Robinson recorded 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns on 271 rushing attempts (5.0 yards per carry), as well as 35 receptions for 296 yards and two touchdowns, earning a first-team All-SEC selection and Cotton Bowl Classic MVP award during his final collegiate season.